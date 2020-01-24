NEW HAVEN — Frances Loueva Kent, age 90, formerly of New Haven, W.Va., passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, after a long battle with dementia, and is now in the loving arms of her Savior, Christ Jesus. She was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy and was stationed at the Pentagon while in service to her country. Frances was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.

In her younger years, Frances and her family often enjoyed traveling and camping throughout the United States. Frances also enjoyed various collectibles and made many lasting memories in her days as a vendor at the local swap meet.

While she was still able, Frances attended the Church of Christ In Christian Union where her brother Dennis Weaver had once pastored. Frances also proudly sang in the choir and taught Sunday School while in attendance there.

Preceded in death by her mother and father, Charles and Grace Weaver; her husband, Rupert Kent; her son, Louis Kent; and sisters, Marjorie Gerlach, Nelda Ohlinger, and Audrey Stewart.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Beverly Kent; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Scott Price; her grandchildren, Coria Kent and Matthew Price; her great granddaughter, Jada Kent; her sisters, Norma Poole and Patty Weaver; and her brothers, Charles Weaver, Donald Weaver, and Dennis Weaver; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The family is receiving friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at Anderson Funeral Home in New Haven, W.Va. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27. Condolences can be sent to Anderson Funeral Home at 174 Layne St, New Haven, WV 25265.