POINT PLEASANT — Frank Henry Beckner, 91, of Point Pleasant, loving father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Hospital with his loving family at his side.

He was born on March 20, 1928, in Henderson, a son of the late Colbert Beckner and Ethel Ada (Henry) Beckner.

Frank attended the Henderson Tabernacle Church, he was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, W.Va. Quarter Horse Association where he served as a board member, American Legion Post #23 of Point Pleasant and was a retired bricklayer and member of the Brick Masons Local No. 5 of Huntington. He had also served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Helena and U.S.S. Iowa during WWII.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Delores J. (Rayburn) Beckner; a grandson, Ryan Beckner; son-in-law, Larry R. Sayre; great-grandson, Carson Sayre; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas L. and Mary A. Beckner, David Joe and Opal Beckner and two infant brothers; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Carol Walker, Sonny Reynolds and Jim Hargraves.

Frank is survived by one daughter, Debra L. Sayre of Letart; two sons and daughter-in-law, Frank C. and Bonnie Beckner of Point Pleasant and Michael L. Beckner of Acapulco, Mexico; and three grandchildren, Kari (Tim) Ryan of Point Pleasant, Joshua (Megan) Sayre of Letart and L. Matt Sayre of Point Pleasant; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Mae Boggess of Gallipolis, Ohio; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sharon Hargraves of Point Pleasant, Marlene Reynolds of Point Pleasant, Roger and Sally Taylor of Letart, Terry and Dianne Wallis of Gallipolis Ferry, Everett and Pam Rayburn Jr. of Point Pleasant and Donald "Sammy" and Lana Rayburn of Point Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Connie Graham.

A funeral service will be will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor Joe Nott officiating. Burial will follow at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant with military graveside rites given by the United States Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Post No.23 of Point Pleasant. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.