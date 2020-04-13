POMEROY, Ohio — Frederick J. "Rick" Blaettnar, age 58, of Pomeroy, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Holzer Meigs Emergency Room in Pomeroy.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home of Pomeroy. Due to the COVID-19 health pandemic, funeral services are private. Pastor Scott Warner will officiate the service at the convenience of the family on Wednesday, April 15, beginning at 11 a.m. At the conclusion of the funeral service, local fire departments will lead a procession from the funeral home to the cemetery. Area residents are encouraged to line the procession route, East Main Street to Butternut Avenue, and back to Mulberry Avenue to the Beech Grove Cemetery, to pay their final respects. A firemen's service will take place at Beech Grove Cemetery. Burial will follow at the Beech Grove Cemetery in Pomeroy.