MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gene William Payne, 88, of Montgomery, Ala. and formerly of Gallipolis, joined his parents, Donald Mathew and Irene Ardella Sayre Payne and baby brother, Glenn Morris Payne, with His Savior on July 31, 2019.

Gene lived a full and active life until his passage. He took great pride in his service to his country in the Korean War as a Communications Specialist and after his honorable discharge, worked for the U.S. Civil Service for the next 32 years. He was involved in every aspect of the beginning and advancement of computer systems for all the military branches. Gene has stayed active in his retirement with traveling, antiquing for "treasures", researching and documenting the genealogy of our family back to the American Revolution and to the European descendants. This has kept him busy and given him years of enjoyment and many new friends through his research. Even if people turned out not to be related, he has kept in touch. He has stayed very busy with the Visions Sunday School Class at Heritage Baptist Church in Montgomery and bowling at Woodmere Bowling Leagues until just recently. He got great joy from participating in the Alabama Senior Olympics and winning medals up until the over 80-age bracket!

Left to celebrate his life are two sisters, Janet DeLille and Carolyn Cheesebrew; two sons, Anthony (Tony) Alan Payne (Charlene) and Kevin Glenn Payne (Michele); two grandchildren, Justin Christopher Payne (Chelsea) and Meghan Michele Payne Ford (Matthew); and two great grandchildren, Darrell Carter Payne and Oakley Robert Payne (due in October); many nieces and nephews who have given him great joy to visit and spend time with when traveling, as they all live a distance from him. Gene believed in sharing of himself and regularly donated to several charities.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Jackson Hospital Foundation, , or in Gene's name.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Heritage Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service the sanctuary. Please wear patriotic or colorful clothing to celebrate a life well lived.