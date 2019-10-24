PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Georgann (Jeffers) Fink, 75, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Capital City Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Columbus, Ohio.

She was born October 25, 1943, in Jackson County, the daughter of the late George Alfred and Pauline (Russell) Jeffers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Dean Fink; son, Jeremy Fink; and infant daughter, and sister, Alicia E. Tucker.

Georgann was a 1961 graduate of Wahama High School and received a Board of Regents Degree from Marshall University. She was employed as a teacher at Southwestern Community Action Council Head Start Program and later retired as a regional supervisor. As a teacher, "Miss Georgann" touched many lives throughout the big bend area and will be fondly remembered by all for her fun-loving and generous attitude.

She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason and Seton Parish in Pickerington.

Survivors include her sons, Stephen Fink of Hartford, Timothy Fink of Pickerington and Christopher Fink (Tammy) of New Haven; sister, Jane Stepp (Bryan) of Point Pleasant; grandchildren, Josh Wood, Jacob Fink, Jessica Fink Ellis, Hayden Fink, Casey Fink, Carson and Connor Fink, Katie Torres, Taylor Boyd, Kelsi Boyd, Christian Thomas, and Ryleigh Fink; multiple great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friend for life, Donna Scaggs.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mason, with Father Penn officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, with a rosary service beginning at 7 p.m.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Capitol City Gardens for the compassionate and loving care provided to Georgann in her final days.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com

Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, is serving the Fink family.