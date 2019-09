HARTFORD — George "Midge" Greene Jr., 77, of Hartford, died on Sept. 3, 2019 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, following an extended illness.

The service will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Foglesong- Casto Funeral Home, Mason. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Private burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Five Points, Ohio.