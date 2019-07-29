WEST COLUMBIA — George Eugene Knapp, 77, of West Columbia, passed away July 26, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, following a sudden illness.

He was born July 12, 1942 in Letart, a son of the late Gene and Ella (Durst) Knapp. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Claude, Floyd Ray and Jimmy Knapp; sister, Wanda Sturgeon.

He was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1960. He was retired pipefitter from Century Aluminum, Ravenswood, and was a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local # 5668 Ravenswood. He was a member of Southern A's, Model A Ford Club. He was a member of the N.R.A. and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed Westerns, reading and was a Christian by faith.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Beverly (Carson) Knapp; children, Melissa Knapp of Mason, David (Jamie) Knapp of Leon and Cody (Tara) Knapp, of Hilliard, Ohio; step-children, Leigha (Terry) Fenwick of Huntington and John (Joy) Gregory of Granville, Ohio; grandchildren, Rachel Shannon, Kristin (Brian) Shaffer, Erika (Chris Cook) Knapp and Buck (Jenny) Knapp; step-grandchildren, Cameron Buzzard, Cooper Gregory and Emma Fenner; great-grandchildren, Raegan Knapp, Jamielynn Knapp, Ryan Gibbs and Aidan, Austin and Anna Shannon; brother, Tom Knapp (Donna) of West Columbia and sisters, Maxine Warner (Jack) and Sharon Willcoxin (Larry) all of Leon.

Service will be 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: foglesongfuneralhome.com