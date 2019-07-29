George Knapp

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Knapp.
Service Information
Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV
25260
(304)-773-5561
Obituary
Send Flowers

WEST COLUMBIA — George Eugene Knapp, 77, of West Columbia, passed away July 26, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, following a sudden illness.

He was born July 12, 1942 in Letart, a son of the late Gene and Ella (Durst) Knapp. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Claude, Floyd Ray and Jimmy Knapp; sister, Wanda Sturgeon.

He was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1960. He was retired pipefitter from Century Aluminum, Ravenswood, and was a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local # 5668 Ravenswood. He was a member of Southern A's, Model A Ford Club. He was a member of the N.R.A. and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed Westerns, reading and was a Christian by faith.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Beverly (Carson) Knapp; children, Melissa Knapp of Mason, David (Jamie) Knapp of Leon and Cody (Tara) Knapp, of Hilliard, Ohio; step-children, Leigha (Terry) Fenwick of Huntington and John (Joy) Gregory of Granville, Ohio; grandchildren, Rachel Shannon, Kristin (Brian) Shaffer, Erika (Chris Cook) Knapp and Buck (Jenny) Knapp; step-grandchildren, Cameron Buzzard, Cooper Gregory and Emma Fenner; great-grandchildren, Raegan Knapp, Jamielynn Knapp, Ryan Gibbs and Aidan, Austin and Anna Shannon; brother, Tom Knapp (Donna) of West Columbia and sisters, Maxine Warner (Jack) and Sharon Willcoxin (Larry) all of Leon.

Service will be 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at: foglesongfuneralhome.com
Published in Point Pleasant Register from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.