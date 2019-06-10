HENDERSON — George H. Neal, 58, of Henderson, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

He was born on May 6, 1961 in Mason County, a son to the late Carl and Mary Jane Herdman Neal. He was disabled and was the past owner of Neal's Gas Station in Point Pleasant.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Merle Neal.

He is survived by his daughter April Tianna Neal; grandsons, Jacob Scott Williams; brothers and sisters, Diana Kenneth Jacks of Gallipolis, Ohio, Raymond and Linda Neal of Texas, Micky and Tammy Neal of Point Pleasant, Onney Neal of Gallipolis and Delco Neal of Henderson; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held at Deal Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 4 p.m., with Bert Flora officiating. Burial will be in the Henderson Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank Randy, Bobby, Kay, Elbows, and Tony for their help. Please visit dealfh.com to send condolences to the family.