NEW HAVEN — Gerald William "Jerry" Arnold, 80, of New Haven, passed away on March 30, 2020.

He was born on September 27, 1939 in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Keith and Mary Arnold.

Jerry was a devoted member of the Graham Baptist Church. He enjoyed golf, Florida and spending time with family and friends. He was an active member of Bend Area C.A.R.E.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Delma Arnold of New Haven; children, Jeff (Cheryl) Arnold of New Haven, Gerald "Butch" Arnold of Columbus, Ohio, Kevin Edwards of Bowling Green, Ky., Kelly (Eric) Hess of Rock River, Ohio, and Kimberly Morrison of Minnesota; grandchildren, Justin and Matt Arnold, Will Sharp, Leaha Hawk and Michael Winnings; great-grandchildren, Madison, Breanna and Tempie Hawk and Blake Arnold; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy VanMeter.

Due to the coronavirus public health crisis, private services with Pastor Mark Bell officiating will be held. Burial will be at Sunrise Cemetery. Condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.andersonfh.com