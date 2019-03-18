POINT PLEASANT — Geraldine "Geri" Y. Hill, 88, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 15, 2019, at Arbors of Pomeroy.

She was born April 25, 1930, in Letart, a daughter of the late Dallas E. Sayre and Mary O. (Thompson) Sayre.

Geri was a Christian, an avid seamstress and enjoyed painting and drawing. She retired as a medical assistant from the office of Dr. Breton L. Morgan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Delton Sayre and Thomas Sayre; and a granddaughter, Charlene "Charly" Hill.

She is survived by two sons, Craig E. (Stephanie) Hill of Point Pleasant and Charles E. "Chuck" Hill of Blacksburg, Va.; a grandson, Chase (Mikaela) Daugherty of Southside; two great-grandsons, Trent and Grant Daugherty; one sister, Arlene Grimm of Letart; sister-in-law, Louease Sayre of Letart; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor Rick Towe officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Letart. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

