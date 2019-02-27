MASON — U.S. Veteran Gerold LeRoy Gibbs, age 72, of Mason, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family and friends.

Gerold was born Sept. 10, 1946, in Mason, to the late Harold and Helen Stanley Gibbs, besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Agatha Beth Gibbs; granddaughter, Tabatha Dawn VanMatre; brothers: Douglas, Darrell, and Lesley Gibbs; and two sisters, Helina Gardner and Nancy Neal.

Gerold joined the National Guard at an early age, eager to serve his country. He then served five years in the U.S. Army completing two tours of duty in Vietnam, after being Honorably discharged he returned home and began what would be a 28 year career as a Coal Miner working in Meigs mine #2. He was a proud member of the U.M.W.A and The Clifton Lodge #23 in Mason He was also a member of The First Church of God. Gerold loved his time with family and friends and he was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sara Ellen Gibbs; daughter, Robyn (Shane) Bush; sons, Garry Gibbs Jr. and fiancé Jenny VanMeter, Harold (Teresa) Gibbs; grandchildren, Trista (John) Ferguson, Mariah (Austin) Toler, Hunter and Siera Bush, Kayla Farley, Trenton, Emma and Ansley Gibbs, and Natosha (Joey) Scowden; great grandchildren, Burkley and Braylee Ferguson, Adalynn and Griffin Toler, and Kyrie Gibbs; brothers, Harold "Jack," Harley "Pete," and Wesley Gibbs; sisters, Luanna Hussell, Giwendolyn Martin, and Regina Gibbs; nieces, Kim Varian and Tammy Hussell; nephew, Terry Gibbs; as well as several other nieces and nephews along with a host of family and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Gerold at The Christian Brethren Fellowship Hall in Mason, Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 3 - 6 p.m. for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Gerold Leroy Gibbs to the National Hospice Foundation: NHF 1731 King St Alexandria, Va. 22314, online at nationalhospicefoundation.org, or by phone at (877) 470-6472.

Family and friends may express condolences online at: crowhussellfh.com.