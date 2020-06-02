HENDERSON — Gertrude Augusta Leport, 90, of Henderson, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was born October 25, 1929, in Point Pleasant, a daughter of the late James Robinson and Missouri Katheryn (Conkle) Robinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Helen and Clara Robinson; brothers, Harold and Charles Robinson; grandsons, Jeremy Williams and Roy Curtis McClure; and sons-in-law, Howard L. Knapp and Delbert Williams. Augusta is survived by daughters, Carol (Charles) Belcher of Gallipolis Ferry, Wanda (Joe) Watterson of Apple Grove, Linda Knapp of Henderson and Wilma (Roy) McClure of Letart; sons, William A. Jr. (Tammy) Leport of Gallipolis Ferry and Troy D. Leport of Apple Grove; eight grandchildren, Kelly Belcher, Jessica (Josh) Riffle, Kimberly Scarberry, Jenna Watterson, MacKenzie McClure, Troy II (Hannah) Leport, Brittany (Troy Hill) Leport and Lindsay (Adam) Halstead; and 12 great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thank you to caregivers Shannon Warden and Tammy Leport. A graveside service and burial will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Mel Mock officiating. Public visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Thursday, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, social distancing and recommended face mask guidelines will be followed. Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.