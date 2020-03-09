LETART — Gertrude Clara (Hoffman) Roush, 95, of Letart, passed away March 7, 2020 in Lakin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in West Columbia.

She was born November 24, 1924, in Letart, a daughter of Benjamin and Cora Rhoda Hoffman. Her husband, James C. Roush; daughter, Kimberly A. Bush; grandson, Charlie Lawson; brother, Bernard Hoffman; sisters, Evelyn Jewell and Marceline Hoffman also preceded her in death.

She was a former employee of New Haven Pottery and WV Sausage. She was a member of the Vernon United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening, cooking, feeding her birds and crotchet.

Survivors include her son, Robert "Bob" (Debra) Roush of New Haven; daughter, Marlene Radford of Letart; grandchildren, Bobby and April Roush, Christina and Heath Rickard, Courtney Roush, Shawna and David Manning and Kathy Lawson; great-grandchildren, Nikki, Tamara and Harley Lawson, Tristen and Kaycee Roush, Chloe Rickard and Logan and Ruby Manning; great-great-grandchildren, Kayden and Kynleigh Scarberry and Brantley Clark.

Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Jason Simpkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Hoffman Cemetery, Letart. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV

