Ginger Reed

Obituary
REEDSVILLE — Ginger Reed, 68, of Reedsville, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born Jan. 20, 1951, daughter of the late Lafe and Edith Cogar.

Ginger is survived by her husband, Willard Reed; 5 daughters, Yvonne (Shawn) Price, Carla (Pat) Gillian, Melissa Cowdery, Karen (Steve) Lodwick Roush, Leesa Lee (Jim Wilson); 2 sons, Marvin Edwards and Greg Reed; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters and 3 brothers.

In addition to her parents, Ginger was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Mary Jo Coates and Sharon Rizer and a brother, Bernard Jordan.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Marietta Home Health and Hospice, Marietta Memorial Hospital, the staff of Strecker Cancer Center and White-Schwarzel Funeral Home.

At Ginger's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.

Arrangements were entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.

