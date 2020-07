CHAPIN, South Carolina — Gladys Ruth Flowers, 84, of Chapin, South Carolina, and formerly of Patriot, Ohio, died at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in her residence.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, July 6, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio with Rev. Phillip Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Rio Grande, Ohio. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.