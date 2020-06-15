Gladys Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS — Gladys Irene Martin, 90, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

The funeral service for Irene will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Morgan McKinniss officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service Thursday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved