Gladys Martin

GALLIPOLIS — Gladys Irene Martin, 90, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
The funeral service for Irene will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Morgan McKinniss officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service Thursday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.