Gladys Price

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Gladys Geraldine Price, 84, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington.

She was born February 15, 1936, in Ashton, a daughter of the late John "Don" Tolliver and Lola Belle (Scarberry) Tolliver.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughters, Debra Price, Alice Price, Nancy Smith and Beverly Price; sons, Paul Price, infant son, Kenneth Price Jr. and Roger "Duke" Price; brothers, Charles, Leo, Kenneth and Richard Tolliver.

Gladys was a member of Beale Chapel United Methodist Church in Apple Grove and a homemaker.

She is survived by her children, Danny Price of Apple Grove, Tammy Jo Price of Gallipolis Ferry, Dianna (Shawn) Scarberry of Ashton, Brenda Duncan of Charleston and Valerie (Lewis) Green of Apple Grove; a brother, Lester (Wilma) Tolliver of Lesage; sisters, Eileen Wray of Columbus, Ohio, Avalee (Belford) Saunders of Glenwood, Charlotte Richardson of Ashton and Betty Sturgeon of Ashton; and multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service and burial will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Ashton, with Rev. Tom Moore officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented time, social distancing and face mask are recommended.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com