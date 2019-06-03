GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Glen Dallas Hatten, 90, of Gallipolis Ferry, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Holzer Senior Care in Bidwell, Ohio.

He was born September 11, 1928, in Ceredo, a son of the late Glen Hatten and Margaret (Terry) Hatten.

Glen was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Bidwell, a graduate of Ceredo Kenova High School and retired from Constellium in Ravenswood.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Virginia Hatten; and brother, Shirl Hatten.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, James and Gloria Hatten of Gallipolis Ferry; two grandsons, Michael (Susan) Hatten of Gallipolis Ferry and Stephen (Jennifer) Hatten of Huntington; three great grandsons, Garrett, Connor and Russell Hatten; and one brother, Wilbur Hatten of South Point, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Rev. James Lusher and Rev. Brian May officiating. Burial will follow at Apple Grove Memorial Gardens in Apple Grove. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

