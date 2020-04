WAVERLY — Glenna R. Grass, 94, of Bridge Street, Waverly, passed 10:33 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 in the Mennonite Memorial House, Bluffton.

Glenna was born July 31, 1925 in Bradbury, the daughter of the late James Morgan Carsey and Ruth Jane (Pierce) Carsey. On September 5, 1942, she was united in marriage to Walter Grass, who preceded her in death May 5, 2007.

Surviving are a son, Thurman Grass and wife Cheri of Lima, daughter, Gwen Ratliff and husband Stanley of Mount Vernon, four grandchildren, Rebecca Rosenbauer and husband Douglas, Christi Walter and husband Rody, Scott Ratliff and wife Lynn, and Beth Nolan and husband Scott, and ten great-grandchildren, Zachary Rosenbauer and wife Sarah, Seth Rosenbauer, Kalten Walter, Emily Walter, Walter E. Ratliff, Lilly Ratliff, Lindsay Patton and husband Hunter, Adam Nolan, Brady Nolan and Saida Nolan.

Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Anna Mae Carsey, and brother Thurman Carsey.

Glenna attended Waverly Church of Christ. She was a homemaker, retired clerk at Stifflers Department Store and cab driver in WWII.

Burial will follow a private service in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly.

A celebration of life will be held later after the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.

