POINT PLEASANT — Glenna Rutherford Hockenberry, age 81, passed away peacefully at home Oct. 12, 2019.

She was married in Point Pleasant to pharmacist William Franklin Hockenberry in October of 1967, who preceded her in death in 2015.

Glenna was born in 1938, in Wayne, and raised in Huntington. She was educated in Huntington schools and attended Marshall University, where she earned a master's degree. In early years, she worked at WSAZ television station. After college, Glenna worked as a teacher and reading specialist for almost 30 years throughout Mason County.

Glenna was preceded in death by her oldest son, William Byron Hockenberry, and is survived by her daughter and husband, Anne Wallace and Chris Phillips; her son and his wife, Jeb and Tracy Hockenberry; her sister and husband, Sandra and Dr. James Wellman; and her brother and his wife, Charles Wallace and Linda Rutherford. She also has two beloved grandsons Britain Phillips and Hudson Hockenberry; and many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Glenna centered her life on her family. She loved most to keep a perfectly clean home and cook delicious meals for those she loved. Her life was a living example of God's word and she often said her greatest joy was that her children were Christians. Glenna attended Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a simple modest offering in her name be made there.

Private services will be held.

Morris Funeral Home Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.