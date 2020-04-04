REEDSVILLE — Gloria Louise Marcinko, 76 of Reedsville, passed away at Holzer Hospital in Gallipolis on April 2, 2020.

She was born on July 19, 1943 in Portsmouth. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Ruggles) Blevens. Gloria was married to Manning Marcinko in September of 1970 who survives.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Robert and Richard and sister Marsha Berry.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 49 years Manning Marcinko, a brother-in-law Jim Berry and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was retired from GM in Columbus. She was a great cook and loved feeding the birds and just watching the wildlife outside her window.

There will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.