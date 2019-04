Gracilynn Sue McKnight, born February 23, 2019 at Holzer Hospital, died suddenly at her residence on April 7, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Chelsey Cheyanne Arms and father, Andrew Scott McKnight.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the services on Friday.