NEW HAVEN — Grayson "Pat" Williamson, 89, of New Haven, passed away on January 19, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on March 21, 1930 in Crum, a son of the late Henry and Lydia Williamson.

Mr. Williamson was a United States Army veteran. He was an officer and past commander of the American Legion Post 140. He served as mayor of New Haven for 16 years and was a former magistrate of Mason County. He was also a former employee of the West Virginia State treasurers office and the Foote Mineral Plant.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lucille Williamson; his children, Regina (Roy) Bailey of Racine, Ohio, Douglas (Anna) Williamson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Pamela (John) Wolfe of Pomeroy, Ohio, Dwayne (Melinda) Williamson of Point Pleasant, and Daryl (Bryan) Williamson of Alexandria, Va.; grandchildren, Jimmy (Tasha) Gray, Angela (Anthony) DeFrietas, Zach (Taylor) Conrad, Justin (Ashley) Williamson, Christina Belcher, Sarah Belcher, Michaela Williamson, Shelly Wolfe and Tara Wolfe; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brothers, Lundy Williamson, Paul Williamson, John B. (Mickey) Williamson, Ben Williamson and Earnest (Linda) Williamson; sisters, Jackie Williamson and Beulah Perry; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gary Patrick Williamson; sister, Cassie Gill; and brothers, Carter Williamson and Wallace Williamson.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Charles Hargraves officiating at Anderson Funeral Home in New Haven. Burial will follow at Graham Cemetery where military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post 140 and the V.F.W. Post 9926. Visiting hours for family and friends will be on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

A gathering for family and friends will be at the New Haven Community Center following the services.