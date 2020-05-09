Greg Brown
MASON — Greg Brown, 69, of Mason, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. He was born on July 12, 1950, in Bellaire, Ohio, to the late Albert and Corilda (Doty) Brown. Mr. Brown was a photographer and served in the United States Army. He is survived by his life partner, Cheryl Smith, Mason, W.Va.; daughter, Kara Mae (Chris Gifford) Brown, Goleta, Ca.; son, Greg (Jessica Henneman) Brown, Lakeworth, Fla.; granddaughter, Sybil Jane Gifford, Goleta, Ca.; sisters, Charlotte Brown Warner, Perry, Ga., Kimberly (Tim) Brown Harris, Bowden, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marcia Brown; and brothers, Max D. Brown, Jerry D. Brown, Larry R. Brown, Albert "Dale" Brown, Jackie R. Brown. Cremation services are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

Published in Point Pleasant Register from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
