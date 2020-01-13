LEON — Gregory M. "Greg" Barker, age 55, of Leon, died unexpectedly on Monday morning January 6, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston. Born September 13, 1964 in Mason County, he was the son of the late Oren M. and Delores Barker Jr.

Greg was a sales representative for Motion Industries. He previously worked for Quick Delivery and was also very proud of the time he worked for the West Virginia House of Delegates. Greg was currently serving on the Board of Governors at the Bridge Valley Community and Technical College. A member of Christ Episcopal Church, where he served on the Altar Guild and also took very loving care of the church property. Member and past president of the Mason County Action Group, served on the Leon Town Council where he served as magistrate. Also active in the democratic party, both locally and at the state level and was past vice chair of the democratic executive committee. He also attended St. Timothy's in the Valley Church. Finally, Greg was a 1983 graduate of Point Pleasant High School and a very avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. Go Bucks! He also had a passion for trains, whether it was model trains, riding on trains, working on trains or visiting historic trains.

He is survived by his family Dwayne Russell and his children, Sophia and Thaddeus, along with a cousin, Susan Bonnett and a host of friends and extended family. Greg was a great guy who always enjoyed helping others and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church, 804 Main Street, Point Pleasant with Mother Marie Mulford and Mother Cheryl Winters officiating. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home 810 2nd. Ave. Gallipolis, Ohio on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Episcopal Church, PO Box 419 Point Pleasant, WV. 25550, in Greg's memory.

An online Guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com

Services are under the direction of Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral home.