MILTON — Gregory Alan Mundell, 60, of Milton, loving husband and father of three, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 19, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1959, in Fairmont, a son of the late Martha Elizabeth (Loudin) Ritchie.

Greg was a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Southside and division manager of Worldwide Equipment of Cross Lanes.

He is survived by his wife, Terry Jean (Jeffers) Mundell of Milton; three children, Taylor (Brandon) Smick of Huntington, Corey (Sarah) Mundell of Fairmont, and Emily Mundell of Milton; one sister, Kim (Bob) Meighan of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; and a nephew, Eduard Meighan of Cocoa Beach.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor David Radcliff officiating. Burial will follow at Harmony Cemetery in Southside. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service, Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.