POMEROY — Guy Norris, 57, Pomeroy, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his residence.

Born Aug. 4, 1962, in Athens he was the son of the late Harold Guy Sr. and Rhea Jean Reeves Norris.

He is survived by siblings, Raymond (Chris) Norris of Jackson, Dawnette Ramey of Rutland, Darla (Ronnie) Haning of Pomeroy; nieces and nephews, Walter, Mark, Rhea, Michael, Hollie, Heather, Ronnie, and Austin.

In addition to his parents he was preceded by brothers, Michael and Kenneth; nephews, Curtis, Patrick and Jason.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.

