GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Gwendolyn "Gwen" Doss, 67, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
The funeral service for Gwen will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Northup officiating. Burial will follow in Clay Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the funeral from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.