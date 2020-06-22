GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Gwendolyn "Gwen" Doss, 67, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

The funeral service for Gwen will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Northup officiating. Burial will follow in Clay Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the funeral from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.