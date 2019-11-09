CENTENARY — H. Ruth Saunders, 87, of Centenary, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Holzer Senior Care. She was born on July 25, 1932 to the late J. Dewey and Helen Halley Wilcoxon.

She married Roy T. Saunders on September 15, 1951, and he survives her. Ruth was a 1949 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a homemaker, employee of G.C. Murphy's, secretary for Dr. C. Holzer Sr., an aide at Green Elementary, and a seasonal worker at Kroger. She also provided child care for several children in the Green area.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Roy T. Saunders of Centenary; children, Sheri (Larry) Sayre of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., Karen (Sam) Rudolf of Cincinnati, Tom A. Saunders of Huntington, W.Va., Larry D. Saunders of Gallipolis, and Keith R. (Brenda) Saunders of Bidwell; grandsons, Tyler Sayre and Alex Rudolf; sister, Gail Shafer; brothers, Willis (Phyllis) Wilcoxon and Merrill (Judy) Wilcoxon; sister-in-law, Naomi Wilcoxon; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Melvin, Dallas (Ruby), Lelan (Mildred), and Ronald; and brother-in-law, Fairrell Shafer. The family would like to thank all who helped Ruth after she developed dementia, especially Phyllis Wilcoxon and cousin, Susie Lanier. The family would also like to thank the staff at Holzer Senior Care where Ruth resided for two years.

The funeral service for Ruth will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Harold Benson officiating. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.