POINT PLEASANT — Harold E. Stover, 86, of Point Pleasant, passed away with his loving family at his side, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at the Emogene Dolin Hospice House, Huntington.

He was born Dec. 21, 1932, in Raleigh County, a son to the late Harlow Stover and the late Florence Williams Stover.

He was a saw operator at Ravenswood Aluminum, where he retired. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with family and friends. He also was a member of American Legion Post 23 in Point Pleasant. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harlow and Florence Stover; brother, Harlow Jr.; sisters, Augusta Meadows, Delores Williams, Elena Stover, and Vivian Stover.

He is survived by his loving wife, Leona McDaniels Stover of Point Pleasant; children, Michael E. (Linda) Stover, Timothy Harold Bryant, Pamela Bryant, Ginger Doss, Teresa VanMeter, and Karen Allen; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends, and neighbors. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Joe Hammack officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from noon-1 p.m., Wednesday, prior to the service.

