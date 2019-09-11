GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Harold Dean Stover, 82, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at home.

He was born May 5, 1937, in Apple Grove, a son of the late Earl Ray Stover and Lucy G. (Allen) Stover.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Comella Woods; brother, James W. Stover; and a grandson, Charles Dewayne McCallister.

Harold was a member of the Millstone Church in Apple Grove. He retired from American Car and Foundry with 31 years service and had also worked for Carolina Lumber in Point Pleasant.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marjorie F. (Conard) Stover of Gallipolis Ferry whom he married April 8, 1967; two sons, Charles Earnest (Connie) McCallister of Apple Grove and Michael Wayne (Ledvada) McCallister of Gallipolis Ferry; sisters, Bonnie Long of Apple Grove, Thelma Jean Stock of Delaware, Ohio and Cathy (Bill) Lawrence of Apple Grove; brothers, Benny (Lois) Stover of Gallipolis Ferry and Brady (Amey) Stover of Gallipolis Ferry. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Melanie Potts McCallister, Eric McCallister and Chad McCallister; four great-grandchildren, Cole Potts, Caiden Potts, Aaron McCallister and Devin McCallister; and special friends Richie and Lisa Hughes.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Minister Cathy Searls officiating. Burial will follow at Beale Cemetery in Apple Grove. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Saturday, at the funeral home.

