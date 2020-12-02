POINT PLEASANT — Harriet Eugene McGuffin, passed into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was retired from Ohio Edison Electric and was a 1963 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, Point Pleasant. Harriet was a Catholic by faith. She was born on May 15, 1945, in Point Pleasant, a daughter to the late Harold and Mildred (Rodgers) McGuffin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her nephew Richard (Dean) Friley, sister Judith Kay; Sister-in-law Pamela McGuffin, nephew, Thomas A. McGuffin and great-nephew, Samuel Steadman.

Harriet is survived by sister, Jan (Allen) Sayre, of Point Pleasant, brother, Dr. Thomas V. McGuffin, II, Rochester, Minn.; nieces, Teresa (Steve) Jarvis and Lori (Bill) Steadman. Nieces Hannah Bauer, Erica Gipson and Michaela Suver and Anna Steadman. She is also survived by special friends Eric and Sandra White family.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Church, in Tallmadge, Ohio. Visitation will be held at the Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, from noon until 12:45 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020. Harriet's life will be remembered at 1 p.m., at a graveside service at Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant, with Pastor Bob Patterson officiating.

Per Governor Justice's mandate, face coverings will be required upon entry and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Harriets's care and the care of her family have been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home.