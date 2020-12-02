1/
Harriet McGuffin
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

POINT PLEASANT — Harriet Eugene McGuffin, passed into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was retired from Ohio Edison Electric and was a 1963 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, Point Pleasant. Harriet was a Catholic by faith. She was born on May 15, 1945, in Point Pleasant, a daughter to the late Harold and Mildred (Rodgers) McGuffin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her nephew Richard (Dean) Friley, sister Judith Kay; Sister-in-law Pamela McGuffin, nephew, Thomas A. McGuffin and great-nephew, Samuel Steadman.

Harriet is survived by sister, Jan (Allen) Sayre, of Point Pleasant, brother, Dr. Thomas V. McGuffin, II, Rochester, Minn.; nieces, Teresa (Steve) Jarvis and Lori (Bill) Steadman. Nieces Hannah Bauer, Erica Gipson and Michaela Suver and Anna Steadman. She is also survived by special friends Eric and Sandra White family.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Church, in Tallmadge, Ohio. Visitation will be held at the Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, from noon until 12:45 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020. Harriet's life will be remembered at 1 p.m., at a graveside service at Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant, with Pastor Bob Patterson officiating.

Per Governor Justice's mandate, face coverings will be required upon entry and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Harriets's care and the care of her family have been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Visitation
12:00 - 12:45 PM
Crow-Hussell Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Suncrest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crow-Hussell Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
1701 Jefferson Blvd.
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-2630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved