RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Harry Glenn Ward, 83, of the Rio Grande community, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, September 8, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Ray Kane. Interment will be in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. A Masonic funeral service will conducted by Morning Dawn Lodge #7, F & AM, at 8 p.m., Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.