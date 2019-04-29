APPLE GROVE — Harvey Lewis Kinniard 47, of Apple Grove, passed away with his loving family at his side on Friday, April 26, 2019 while at St. Mary's Hospital, Huntington.

He was born February 11, 1972, in Point Pleasant, a son to Melvin Kinniard of Glenwood and the late Bonnie Langdon Kinniard. He was a Truck Driver for T.C.I in Nitro.

Besides his mother, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Lailah Kinniard.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janie Kinniard of Apple Grove; one daughter, Emma Rae Kinniard; one brother Shannon (Melanie) Kinniard of Gallipolis Ferry; sister, Serena Kinniard of Glenwood; and a host of friends whom will miss his laughter and smile.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Deal Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow at the Guyan Cemetery in Glenwood. Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Please visit dealfh.com to send condolences to the family.