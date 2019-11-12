MIDDLEPORT — Harvey W. "Sam" VanMatre, of Middleport, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019 at the Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born on Aug. 5, 1946, in West Columbia, W.Va., to the late Harvey and Goldie (Marr) VanMatre. Sam was a truck driver for most of his life. He served our country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the Drew Webster American Legion Post 39, a life member of the NRA, and he attended the Bradford Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty VanMatre; sons, Ken (Bridget) VanMatre, Clark (Kristen) VanMatre; grandchildren, Kenna, Rhanda, Brayden, Brier and Bennett; brother, Ray VanMatre; sister, Sue (George) Mora and Mary (Fred) Chapman; nieces and nephews, Beth (Dave) Gaul, Brandon (Amanda) Floyd, Robin Winnans and Kristen (Steven) Ramsdale.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Justin Roush officiating. Burial will follow at the Miles Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the funeral home.

Military honors will be presented by the Drew Webster American Legion Post 39, Pomeroy, Ohio, and the post from Mason, W.Va.

