POINT PLEASANT — Helen Rosita Bauer, 69, of Point Pleasant, died Monday October 19, 2020 in Pleasant Valley Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Rosie was born June 16, 1951 in Point Pleasant, a daughter of Evelyn McKinney Nowlin of Point Pleasant and the late Robert Nowlin. She retired from Century Aluminum. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, George and Jim Nowlin.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Manford L "Butch" Bauer, one daughter, Sarah Rosita-Lynn Bright and one son, Joshua Todd Bauer all of Point Pleasant, two sisters, Juanita McComas of Apple Grove, and Carol Bryant of Gallipolis, Ohio, three brothers, Dale and David Nowlin of Point Pleasant, and Joe Nowlin of Columbus, Ohio, five grandchildren, Trenton and Jenna Bright, Jason Hughes, Ethan and Braxton Bauer, one great grandson, Ezra Dawkins and several nieces and nephews. Chapman's Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.