SOUTHSIDE — Helen Louise Fisher, 92, of Southside, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Arbors of Gallipolis in Gallipolis, Ohio.

She was born November 3, 1926, in Southside, a daughter of the late Everett Earnest Williamson and Lilly Hazel (Wears) Williamson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert E. Fisher; and two brothers, Herbert D. "Tucker" Williamson and Roy Stanley Williamson.

Helen was a homemaker and attended various churches in the area.

She is survived by a nephew, Stanley L. (Dale) Williamson Jr. of Southside; two nieces, Connie Sue (Dennis Lee) Sansom and Gayla Ann (Robert Dwight) Terry both of Winfield; and a sister-in-law, Aileen Williamson of Winfield.

A private family graveside service and burial will be Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Viers Chapel Cemetery in Southside, with Rev. Bert Flora officiating. Public visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Holzer Hospice, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH 45631.

