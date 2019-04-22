NEW HAVEN — Helen Louise (Zuspan) Halstead, of New Haven, passed away on April 20, 2019.

Born on Aug. 24, 1925, Helen was from a large, loving family. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Eunice (Selby) Zuspan and had eight siblings: Mary Froendt, Charles Zuspan, Ruth Smith, E Jay Zuspan, Raymond Zuspan, Bertha Ann Adams, Ina Lynn Breeden, and Betty Johnson, along with wonderful sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Helen married Sam Halstead on Jan. 11, 1947 and moved into their home in New Haven in the spring of 1953. They had four sons: Eddie, Steve, Michael Bruce, and Tim, and beautiful daughters-in law.

They have seven grandchildren: Brent, Brock, Seth, Maryn, Hunter, Shonna, and Emily. They also have ten great grandchildren: Ayden, Camryn, Brandon, Emma, Connor, Lyla Kate, Jairus, Emilia, Josiah, and Elivia.

Helen served in the New Haven United Methodist Church for many years as a Sunday school teacher, in Christopher's Gang, and vacation bible school. She wanted to be in 4-H since before she was 10 and was so excited when she was finally able to join. She served as the original 4-H leader of the Bend Hustlers and was also den mother for Cub Scout Pack 256. Helen saw the rewards of her years of service when she watched the children grow in the church and realized the effect on their values and judgment.

Helen graduated from Point Pleasant High School in 1943 and became an avid Wahama supporter when her sons attended school there. She was also an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, especially during the Big Red Machine era. She was a World Book Representative for many years and considered this another family service. She was always a strong believer in a good education for all children.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Sam, and their sons, Michael Bruce and Tim.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 24 at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Helen will be laid to rest at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant.

In lieu of flowers, guests are asked to please make a donation to the 4-H Camp Kitchen Project, their church, or their favorite charity.