POMEROY — Helen Louise Icenhower, 78, of Pomeroy, passed away, at 8:50 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 in the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center, Middleport.

Funeral services will be held on at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy. Interment will follow in Rocksprings Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.