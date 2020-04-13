LEON — Mrs. Helen Mae "Dolly" Shinn, 95, of Leon, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Helen was born May 17, 1924, in Mason County to the late Robert Glen and Lena Leota King.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Shinn Sr.; in-laws, Glenna L. and Audrey Jividen Shinn; her son, Glen R. Shinn; two sisters, Margaret Smith and Iva Campbell; and three brothers, Harold, Clifford and Robert Allen King.

She is survived by two children, Karen Faye Shinn Paul and Donald Ray (Cheryl) Shinn Jr.; four sisters, Katie Rice Davis, Lucy Finley, Betty Coleman and Roselee Rogers; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Helen is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 regulations and guidelines in place both locally and nationwide there will be no services. Burial will be in the Leon Cemetery in Leon. Services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com