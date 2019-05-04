GALLIPOLIS — Helen E. Thomas, 95, of Gallipolis passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Doctors Hospital in Columbus.

Born on January 19, 1924 in Eckman, West Virginia, Helen was the daughter of the late Philip and Elizabeth Talaba Thomas. Helen was an Ohio Bell telephone operator, who retired from AT&T. She was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School. Helen enjoyed sports, especially bowling and softball.

Helen is survived by her nieces, Helen Elaine (Jim) Ryan of Gallipolis, Susan (Doug) Chambers of Nashville, Tennessee, and Danette Thomas of Florida. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her brothers, Valentine Philip, Augustine, George, Daniel, Emiel Thomas, and by her sister Virginia Graham.

The funeral service for Helen will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor John Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Hill Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from noon -1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.