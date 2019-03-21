GALLIPOLIS — Howard 'Wayne' Brumfield, 78, of Gallipolis, died at home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Bowers officiating. Burial will follow in the Vinton Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from Noon till time of service. Masonic Services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, by Morning Dawn Lodge #7. Family and friends will gather at the Mt. Zion Church for food and fellowship following the burial, everyone is invited.