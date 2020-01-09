POINT PLEASANT — Howard "Junior" Killingsworth, Jr., 76, of Point Pleasant, went home to the Lord on Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020, at his home.

He was retired from the City of Point Pleasant Street Dept., after 28 years. He was a member of the First Church of God, where he sang in the choir and would sing in the church. He also coached in the Mason County Youth Baseball League for many years. He was born December 27, 1943, in Point Pleasant, a son to the late Howard and Eva Florence (Gearhart) Killingsworth. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his spouses, Judith Killingsworth and Ruth Ann Killingsworth; brother, Daniel Killingsworth; and sister, Alva Jean Durbin.

Junior is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Kenny and Stephanie Killingsworth, of Point Pleasant and David and Stephanie Killingsworth, of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren, Joseph, Casey, Zachary, Mikayla, Emily, Ethan, Bailey, Danielle, Janelle and Chase; four great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Okey and Mayben Killingsworth, of Petersburg, Va., sister, Macy Lou Carter, of Hartford; sister-in-law, Deloris Jean Killingsworth; and companion, Brenda Harden.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, with Pastor Bob Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Bidwell, Ohio. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Junior has requested memorial contributions to the First Church of God Youth, 2401 Jefferson Ave., Point Pleasant, WV, 25550.

Junior's care and the care of the Killingsworth family have been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home.