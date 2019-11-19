HENDERSON — Howard Luther Knapp, 72, of Henderson, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at home.

He was born March 5, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of the late Howard F. Knapp and Mable (Skaggs) Knapp.

Howard was a member of New Hope Bible Baptist Church in Point Pleasant and owner of Knapp Construction.

He is survived by his wife, Linda K. (Leport) Knapp whom he married January 25, 1997; two sisters, Linda Mayes of Point Pleasant and Loretta (Roger) Stover of Leon; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and lots of friends.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at New Hope Bible Baptist Church, with Pastor Mel Mock officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, at New Hope Bible Baptist Church in Point Pleasant.

The family would like to give a special thank you to caregiver Tammy Leport and the Hospice of Huntington for the excellent care they provided during Howard's illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: New Hope Bible Baptist Church, 107 Robinson Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant where condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com