APPLE GROVE — Howard L. Sharp, 77, of Apple Grove, went home to be with his Lord Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington.

He was born July 30, 1943, in Ashton, a son of the late Carl and Nellie Sharp.

Howard was the rarest kind of soul. After coming to faith in Christ in 1969, his heart and life were transformed forever by the love of God. His heart was so full of God's peace, love, and joy that you felt the presence of God's Holy Spirit just by being in his presence. For the past many years, he's carried a heavy cross-a failing body wracked with pains, but he never complained. Even when wincing with pain, he would bow his head and thank God every day for being so good to him. Now he's exchanged that failing body and cross for a crown of life and a new body in the kingdom of Heaven, his eternal home.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred(Sharp) Edmonds; brothers, Eugene and Bud Sharp; brother-in-law, Gary Whittington; and father-in-law, James Litchfield.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna J. (Litchfield) Sharp; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa (Sharp) Foley and Gary Foley; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle (Sharp) and Robbie McComas; grandchildren, Brittany (Bert) Grimm, Andrew McComas, and Tyler Sharp; great-grandchildren, Bennett, Mac, Taylor and Rachael Grimm; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lorena Litchfield Young and Fleming Jr. Young; sister-in-law, Brenda Whittington; special nephew, Kenneth Wayne Edmonds; and many other friends and family from Barton Chapel Church of which he was a member for 51 years.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Barton Chapel Church in Apple Grove, with Pastor Ronnie Long and Tyler Sharp officiating. Burial followed in the Barton Cemetery. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at the church Sunday. Social distancing was observed and face masks were required. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expre — ssed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com