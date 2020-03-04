MASON — Howard Edward McDaniel, 78, of Mason, passed away after a brief battle with lung cancer. He was born on July 30, 1941 in Mason, son of the late Howard and Margie McDaniel.

Mr. McDaniel was a 21-year veteran of the United States Army where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, 6 Good Conduct Medals, 3 Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal and the Korean Service Medal.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carol McDaniel of Mason; daughter, Lori (Donald) Thacker of Jackson, Ohio; grandchildren, Zane (Clarissa) Carroll of Rio Grande, Ohio, and Emily (Kyle) Jordan of Gallipolis, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Zoee and Elias; sisters, Nancy (Joe) Brinker of Little Hocking, Ohio, and Sue (Bill) Hussell of Mason; nephew, Joe (Thais) Brinker Jr.; great-nephew, Joe Brinker III; and brother-in-law, Jim McDougal.

The family requests your presence for a Celebration of Life, a time of sharing memories, a meal and raising a glass or can of your favorite beverage in memory of Howard at the V.F.W. Post 9926 in Mason on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. with Pastor Mike Finnicum officiating. In lieu of flowers please do an act of kindness for a veteran in honor of Howard. Interment will follow at a later date at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Anderson Funeral Home of New Haven is serving the family.