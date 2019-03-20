NEW HAVEN — Hubert Weston Gibbs, 81, of New Haven, passed away March 20, 2019, at his home following a brief illness.

He was born September 8, 1937, in Hartford, a son of the late Charles Roscoe and Sadie Louise (Kearns) Gibbs. His wife, Catherine Gibbs; sons, Jeffrey Scott Gibbs and Patrick Keith Gibbs; brothers, Cecil, Charles, John, Tom, Garry, and Garland Gibbs; sisters, Florence Warth, Donna Neece and Brenda Warth, preceded him in death.

He was a United States Army veteran and enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and reading westerns. He was a member of the United Mine Workers Union, District # 17. He was a retired coal miner working for Southern Ohio Coal Company.

Survivors include his son, Timothy Wayne (Jacqueline) Gibbs of Letart; daughter, Tanya (Barry) Westerviller of Hilliard, Ohio; brother, Denver "Butch" (Connie) Gibbs of Hartford; sister, Virginia Mae Patterson of Hartford; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

There will be no public services. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Email condolences may be sent from foglesongfuneralhome.com.