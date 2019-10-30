MASON — Ilean White, 83, of Mason, WV, went home to be with her heavenly father, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Holzer ER in Pomeroy, Ohio.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from the United States Postal Service.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Allie and Mamie (Legg) Higginbotham; twin sister, Geraldine Adkins; two granddaughters, Dusti Jo Rainey and Kayla Higginbotham; great-grandson, Evan Hayman; brothers, Jim (Freda) Higginbotham and Delbert (Donna Jean) Higginbotham.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Bernard L. White of Mason; daughters, Connie (Mike) McCormick of Letart, Sonja Hallman of Letart, Melloney (Vince) Connor of North Carolina; sons, Ronnie (Toni) Higginbotham of Grimms Landing, Wayne (Tammy) Higginbotham of Grimms Landing, Dwayne (Kathy) White of Rutland, Ohio; grandchildren, Tiffany Wilson, Holly Wilson, Christina Cumbridge, Leah McCullough, Tessa Walker, Danielle Higginbotham, Shauna (Lonnie) McMillian, Lindsay (Robert) Hayman, Cody White, Tim Higginbotham and Rusty Eads.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Pleasant Valley Hospital Home Health Care; Dr. T and staff; and special friends, Tina Story and Jenny Howard.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating at the Oma Chapel Church in Grimms Landing. Burial will follow in the Morning Sunrise Cemetery in Leon. Friends were invited to visit the family at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Wednesday evening, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

