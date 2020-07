GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Inderjit Khosla age 83 of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Monday evening July 6, 2020 at his home.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., concluding with a time of sharing memories, stories and Eulogies. All those in attendance are ask to maintain social distancing and are encouraged to wear masks.